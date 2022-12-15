DNB Asset Management AS Sells 59,880 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,880 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $31,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,593 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.69. 60,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,965. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 160.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.82.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,801 shares of company stock valued at $46,586,974. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

