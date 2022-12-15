DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,982 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,221 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $91,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,522. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $206.98 and a 12-month high of $324.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

