DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,702,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,262 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $71,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.
DraftKings Stock Performance
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
