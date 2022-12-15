DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.61. 626,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,970,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $69,110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 115.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in DraftKings by 8.0% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 4,891,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 362,412 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.