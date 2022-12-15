Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.60. 41,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,912. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

