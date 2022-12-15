Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Duke Royalty Price Performance
Shares of LON:DUKE traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 36.30 ($0.45). The company had a trading volume of 298,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.56 million and a P/E ratio of 518.57. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 46 ($0.56). The company has a current ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05.
About Duke Royalty
