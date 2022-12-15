Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Duke Royalty Price Performance

Shares of LON:DUKE traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 36.30 ($0.45). The company had a trading volume of 298,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.56 million and a P/E ratio of 518.57. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 46 ($0.56). The company has a current ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

