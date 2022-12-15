Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in November

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.51. 53,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.47. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPMLF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

