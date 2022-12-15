Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $31.82 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.12 and a beta of 2.42.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $198.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after buying an additional 216,194 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

