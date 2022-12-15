Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 3rd

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 134.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

DX opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $605.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.17.

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,463.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 751,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 217.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

