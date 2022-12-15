Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 2.6% Higher

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.71. 11,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,479,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.20). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,503,891.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,167,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,601,211.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,503,891.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock valued at $99,905,738. 40.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

