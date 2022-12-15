Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 3.7 %
Eastman Chemical stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.11. 14,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48.
Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
