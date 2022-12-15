Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 3.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.78. 179,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,685. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.