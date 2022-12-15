Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $27,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Trading Down 2.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of ETN traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,981. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.