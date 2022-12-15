Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.40

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $12.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 350,223 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
