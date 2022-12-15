Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.40

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $12.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 350,223 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 239,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 130,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 246.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 34,337 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

