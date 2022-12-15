Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $569,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 51.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.76. 4,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,761. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $237.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average of $156.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

