Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 19,875 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

EW opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.93. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.4% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $522,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $905,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

