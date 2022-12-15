Efinity Token (EFI) Price Hits $0.0823 on Major Exchanges

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $46.34 million and $979,123.10 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0823 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,319,164 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

