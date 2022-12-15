eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.10 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.36 million. eGain also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.
NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $283.92 million, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eGain has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.70.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
