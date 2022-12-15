eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.10 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.36 million. eGain also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

eGain Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $283.92 million, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eGain has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in eGain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 69.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 181.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

