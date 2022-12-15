EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.39. 15,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 675,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

EHang Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of EHang

EHang Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EHang by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 74,680 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EHang by 46.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 777,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 246,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EHang by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EHang by 3,021.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in EHang by 47.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 119,227 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

