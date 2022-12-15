EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.39. 15,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 675,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
EHang Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Institutional Trading of EHang
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EHang (EH)
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.