Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 313.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,184 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.66 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

