Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elekta AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $69.00.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

