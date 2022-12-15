Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.75 and a 52-week high of $110.43.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.