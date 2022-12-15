Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $199.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.