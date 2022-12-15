Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion-$29.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.62 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.19.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

