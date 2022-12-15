Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Down 62.6% in November

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the November 15th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Up 6.8 %

BABYF stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. Else Nutrition has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Else Nutrition from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

Featured Stories

