Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of ELTK opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $23.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

Eltek Dividend Announcement

About Eltek

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

