Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Update

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Encision Stock Performance

Shares of ECIA remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Encision has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

About Encision

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

