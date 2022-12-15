Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Update

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Encision Stock Performance
Shares of ECIA remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Encision has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.49.
About Encision
