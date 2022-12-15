Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.41

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.41 and traded as high as C$29.45. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.95, with a volume of 409,594 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDV shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1,457.00.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 78.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Endeavour Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total value of C$2,711,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,265,968.81. In related news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total value of C$2,711,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,265,968.81. Also, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.71 per share, with a total value of C$100,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$100,260. Insiders have sold a total of 314,800 shares of company stock worth $8,357,969 in the last quarter.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

