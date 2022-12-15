Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.41

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.41 and traded as high as C$29.45. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.95, with a volume of 409,594 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDV shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1,457.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 78.27.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.
