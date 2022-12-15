Energi (NRG) Market Cap Achieves $14.60 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million and $184,509.65 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00077071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00055091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022872 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,308,335 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

