Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Energizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Energizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Energizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Energizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

