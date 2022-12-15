Enjin Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $293.50 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $293.50 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001937 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $895.49 or 0.05136570 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00502594 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.54 or 0.29778921 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
