Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $365.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $332.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 160.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.30.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,801 shares of company stock worth $46,586,974. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Enphase Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

