Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the November 15th total of 137,900 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 965,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 8,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,840. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.16.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ensysce Biosciences will post -11.92 EPS for the current year.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Ensysce Biosciences to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

