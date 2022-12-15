EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $146.00 at Truist Financial

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after buying an additional 584,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after acquiring an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after acquiring an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.