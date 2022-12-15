Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.88

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.88 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 70.28 ($0.86). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.88), with a volume of 34,637 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.98. The stock has a market cap of £102.89 million and a P/E ratio of 800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

