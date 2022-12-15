Ergo 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.01 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $91.02 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00008229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,416.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00419126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00854782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00104471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $108.65 or 0.00623841 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00271329 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,501,906 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

