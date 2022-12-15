Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Update

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Esker Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKEF remained flat at $123.93 on Thursday. Esker has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Esker from €200.00 ($210.53) to €180.00 ($189.47) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Esker Company Profile

Esker SA provides SaaS-based document process automation solutions in France and internationally. The company offers procure-to-pay solutions, which includes supplier and contract management, procurement, AP automation, expense management, and payment and supply chain financing; and order-to-cash solutions, such as order and credit management, invoice delivery, payment, and collections management, as well as cash app and deductions.

Featured Stories

