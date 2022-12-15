essensys (LON:ESYS) Trading Up 1%

Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.60). Approximately 8,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 232,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.60).

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.45.

essensys plc operates as a software and technology company in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company operates a software and technology platform that connects, controls, and automates digital services, as well as manages the critical infrastructure and business processes. It serves multi-site flexible workspace providers, commercial real estate providers, and multi-site landlords.

