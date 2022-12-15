Euler (EUL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Euler (EUL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Euler token can currently be bought for $4.32 or 0.00024817 BTC on popular exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $42.92 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Euler has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

