Everdome Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.98 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $60.98 million and $4.84 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

