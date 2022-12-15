Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,855,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD opened at $274.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.49. The company has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

