Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 800 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ExlService by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ExlService by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in ExlService by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $176.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

