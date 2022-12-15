Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,263.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,796 shares of company stock worth $3,523,825. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $171.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

