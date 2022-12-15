Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 205,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $149.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

