Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,230 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

