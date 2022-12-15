Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $171.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

