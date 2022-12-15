Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after buying an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $814.50 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $807.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $723.78. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

