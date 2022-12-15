Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,070 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $574.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.47.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

