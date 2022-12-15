Evmos (EVMOS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.07 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Evmos has a total market cap of $113.95 million and $1.07 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

