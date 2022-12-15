Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,066 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,322,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 16,120.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $164.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $291.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

